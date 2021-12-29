Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday chalked out details to set up dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres for the inoculation of children between 15 to 18 years age group, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi informed.

“Collectors in Odisha have been directed to set up dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres in their respective districts. Besides, they have been instructed accordingly to fix specific time slots for administering vaccines to children at already existing centres,” Panigrahi said while briefing mediapersons.

“Children who were born before January 1, 2007 are eligible to take prescribed doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 15 to 18 years age group. In case a child does not have any identity proof, he/she can show the school/college ID cards to take a jab, the Health director stated.

“Covaxin is the only Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for children between 15 to 18 years age group. In order to avoid any kind of mess up of Covishield and Covaxin during administering the jabs, the existing Covid vaccination centres will have special timings for the purpose in between 8.00am to 1.00pm,” the director clarified.

Eligible teenagers in the said age group can register their names on CoWin app through their Aadhar Cards or school Identity Cards. The registration process for Covid -19 vaccinations will begin from January 1, 2022 and the inoculation will commence January 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that booster doses will be administered to frontline workers from January 10 and those above 60 years with co-morbidities on the recommendation of doctors. The list of places to be designated as vaccination centres is now being reviewed.

One more case of new Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Odisha Wednesday, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here informed. With this, tally of Omicron cases reached nine.

The state had earlier reported two cases of Omicron December 21, two more December 23 and another four December 26.

