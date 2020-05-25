Crowds gathered in huge numbers breaking social distancing norms as a liquor shop on Cuttack Road reopened Monday.

Muslims celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid at Sundarpada Azad Nagar, Bhubaneswar

With Lockdown 4.0 new guidelines allowing auto-rickshaws to operate, Bhubaneswar sprung back to life as three-wheelers were seen ferrying passengers.

A police team deployed at Sundarpada Azad Nagar to avoid any untoward incident during the celebration of Eid

Auto-rickshaws wait for passengers at the Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack after vehicular movement was allowed by the Odisha government Monday onwards

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Muslims offer Namaz maintaining social distancing rules at Qadam-E-Rasool in Dargha Bazaar, Cuttack.