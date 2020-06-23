Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb performs Chera Panhara ritual
Servitors fix ‘Kalash’ atop a chariot
Fire brigade personnel spray water on the Grand Road to cool it off
Devotees witness the Car Festival from a distance
Servitors undergo thermal screening during the festival
The Surroundings of the chariots being sanitised
Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath being taken on a grand procession to their respective chariots waiting outside Srimandir in Puri
Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati on a chariot
Servitors pull the Nandighosha chariot adhering to social distancing norms