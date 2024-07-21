Pride parade held in Bhubaneswar’s Master Canteen area
Suggest A Correction
Weakened leaders of ideological parties are always vulnerable to those willing to be more extreme than them. This is something...Read more
An IAS success story this may not be. Pooja Khedkar, a 2023 IAS probationary officer, has found herself in hot...Read more
The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a self-styled advocate of “illiberal democracy,” is now on a difficult and dangerous mission....Read more
When a country is forced to get 14 governments in the span of 16 years, it shows it has a...Read more