Locals stage roadblock, following ‘a dispute over a cricket match’, at Bhubaneswar’s Laxmisagar Square
Suggest A Correction
Much has been written and will be written about what Manmohan Singh was. Here are a few lines on what...Read more
India faces a severe shortage of IAS, IPS, and IFoS officers, straining administrative efficiency and law enforcement capabilities. As of...Read more
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is approaching its third year, the war between the two countries has assumed new...Read more
One of the cornerstones of a functioning democracy is transparency as the people have every right to information on all...Read more