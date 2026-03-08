Judges of Orissa High Court, judicial officials, women police officers participate in human chain organised by Odisha State Legal Services Authority on occasion of International Women’s Day at Belview Chhak in Cuttack
Women police personnel celebrate International Women’s Day at Nayapalli police stall set up at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar
Participants take part in marathon rally from Master Canteen Square to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office on occasion of International Women’s Day in Bhubaneswar
