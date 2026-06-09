Dharitri and Orissa post Editor Tathagata Satpathy and Chief executive Adyasha Satpathy other dignitaries pay floral tributes to former chief minister Nandini Satpathy on her 95th birth anniversary at her statue in Bhubaneswar
Guests unveil the book Nandini Satpathy: Odisha’s Iron Lady, originally authored by Pallavi Rebbapragada and translated into Odia by Choudhury Ranjit Praharaj, at Gita Govinda Sadan, Bhubaneswar
A seminar on ‘Archives for Justice, Rights, Memory and Future’ held at State Archives in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of International Archives Day
Nrutyanubhava presents Odissi dance performance at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Devanshi Dance Academy hosts 12th Saptashajya Festival at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar
Tributes paid on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy at Maa Sarala Sadan in Bangali Sahi, Cuttack
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