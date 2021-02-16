Saraswati Puja in Cuttack
Saraswati Puja in Bhubaneswar
Awareness programme being held by Cuttack Dargha Bazaar police on Road Safety Month
Musical show being held to mark 82nd birthday of musician Prafulla Kar
In India most animal welfare people are vegetarians. We, in People for Animals, insist on that. After all, you cannot...Read more
The Indian citizen is under attack. Today, the country is witnessing two very vocal segments of the population. Notwithstanding the...Read more
Finally, it has come full circle. A young climate activist, Disha Ravi, is arrested and charged with sedition over accusations...Read more
“Chastened” and “subdued” are words not to be found in the lexicon of just ousted US President Donald Trump. That...Read more
