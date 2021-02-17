A honey bee sucks nectar from a flower at Jobra park in Cuttack
DGP Abhay reviews security preparedness at Odisha Assembly ahead of Budget Session
Long queues at toll plazas across Odisha despite implementation of FASTag
College students take out road safety awareness rallies in Cuttack
Khannagar based Biswanath Pandit Central Library being demolished for construction of Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack
Kalasa rally at Kazibazaar on occasion of consecration of Shivling at Jagannath Bhallav mutt in Cuttack
Leave a Reply