Organic Fair held at Press Club of Odisha in Bhubaneswar
Odisha Women’s League: Odisha police, OGP Club fight it out at Capital Ground
Visitors at a photo exhibition organised at Soochana Bhawan in Bhubaneswar
Last year, Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chief of the government NITI Aayog, wrote in his book “India Unlimited – Reclaiming the...Read more
The state government is reportedly caught up with a rash of forest fires in many parts of the state. The...Read more
I have always held that it cannot be a coincidence that India’s richest community (the Jains) and biggest business families—...Read more
Sometimes ignoring an issue turns out to be a good government strategy. The indifference helps the government buy time and...Read more
Leave a Reply