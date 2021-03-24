A stray dog feeds a kitten at Dagarpada area in Cuttack
A slum-dweller relocates his family unsafely on a loading-rickshaw as demolition drive continues near Nuabazaar-Taladanda canal in Cuttack
Artisans in Cuttack prepare paper statues of Kela-Keluni and Raja-Rani ahead of Dola Purnima
CMC carries out demolition at Ranihat Canal Road, Chhatrabazaar areas for Taladanda canal expansion in Cuttack
People violate social distancing, mask rules at Market Building, Railway Station areas of Bhubaneswar
