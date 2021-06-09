Floral tributes paid to only female Chief Minister of Odisha Nandini Satpathy on her 90th birth anniversary
Heavy rush of customers at markets of Bhubaneswar ahead of Sabitri Brata
India, like the rest of the world, is in the grip of a once in a century pandemic snuffing out...Read more
As US President Joe Biden reinvigorates his tariff war with India and gets ready for his European trip later this...Read more
When the head of India’s coronavirus taskforce, Dr VK Paul, said June 5 that the country has overtaken the United...Read more
The National Democratic Alliance government marked its seventh anniversary at the end of last month. Celebrations were muted because of...Read more
Leave a Reply