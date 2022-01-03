Since Karl Marx coined the phrase, it has become an axiomatic truth for Communists of all denominations to consider religion...Read more
The scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta has warned us of the Kashmirification of India. He means that the hard police state...Read more
The agitating farmers’ unions have called off their year-long protest against the Centre’s farm laws and ended their stir. The...Read more
Jean Pisani-Ferry Twenty years ago, January 1, 2002, citizens of 12 European countries began using new euro banknotes and coins....Read more
Leave a Reply