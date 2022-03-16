Denizens resort to various means to protect themselves as mercury rises in Bhubaneswar
COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12-14 age group launched at IRC Village Govt High School in Bhubaneswar
It is unfortunate that a crucial and highly sensitive issue such as the restoration of Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with...Read more
The suspension of McDonald’s operations in Russia, along with Starbucks, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Chase and Uniqio is the latest of...Read more
The people of Punjab have scripted a new chapter in the history of electoral politics in India by overwhelmingly voting...Read more
Election victories sanctify the actions of a political party; they do not validate them. Sanctification is the giving of a...Read more
Leave a Reply