Paikas hold demonstration at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar demanding formation of ‘Paika Regiment’ in Indian Army and First War of Independence status for ‘Paika Bidroha’
Street vendors selling palm, coconut do brisk business as temperature soars in Bhubaneswar
An NGO working for welfare of animals appeals Odisha Chief Minister to not chop off the banyan tree at Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar
Students enter Central School at Cuttack’s CDA area for CBSE Class-X exams
Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal inaugurates the new building of Bidanasi police station in Cuttack
Leave a Reply