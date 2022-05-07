Women collect water from Kathajodi river and offer it to Lord Shani at Purighat in Cuttack on Shani Jayanti
Devotees offer water to Lord Shani at Chandini Chowk Astasambhu temple in Cuttack on Shani Jayanti
Matric exam concludes; students come out of Ravenshaw Collegiate School examination centre in Cuttack
CMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Commissioner review drainage condition in front of Matru Bhawan in Cuttack
Fire Services DG Santosh Upadhyay reviews cyclone preparedness at Odisha Fire And Disaster Academy in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar
