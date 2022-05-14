Play ‘Bhagaban Jagannath Katha’ staged at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
27th annual festival of goddess Narayani held at Rasulgarh Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar
Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain attend the Odisha Direct Selling Conference organised by Indian Direct Selling Association at Lemon Tree hotel in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar
Dignitaries on dais at ‘Constitution Protection Conference’ held at Soochna Bhawan in Bhubaneswar
Lok Adalat held at Cuttack district judge court
Leave a Reply