Organised by Odia Language Literature & Culture Department of Govt of Odisha, second day of ‘Nada O Nrutya Utsav’ held at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
We all tend to follow habits at work and in other aspects of our lives. I generally work best in...Read more
A macabre political thriller recently unfolded in the Philippine province of Palawan, an island known mostly for its rich biodiversity...Read more
US President Joe Biden set the tone and tenor of the Quad summit meeting in Tokyo 24 May a day...Read more
The swearing in of Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese 23 May represents a watershed moment in Australian politics. He...Read more
Leave a Reply