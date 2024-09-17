Baripada: Two school students Tuesday drowned during the immersion of Lord Vishwakarma’s idol in a waterbody in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The incident took place at the reservoir of a dam near Kathpal village under Betnoti police limits, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Thakur Soren (18) and Bhagyaprakash Patra (18), the police informed.

Eight Class-XII students of a private school went to immerse idol, and two of them slipped into the waterbody and drowned. Later, fire services personnel fished out the bodies, said Betnoti’s SDPO Sudarsan Dash.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the bodies were sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations, he said.

