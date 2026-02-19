Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has written to the Centre, urging the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the safe return of six stranded Odia workers from Thailand.

The six labourers, who are reportedly working in a plywood company in Thailand, are “facing severe hardship as they have not been paid their salaries for the last three months”, said Delhi-based Principal Resident Commissioner Vishal Gagan in a letter to the additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Wednesday.

The Odia workers went to the Southeast Asian country through an agent from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The principal resident commissioner said that the workers have pleaded on social media for their rescue and safe repatriation from Thailand to their native places in Odisha’s Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

Sharing the passport details of the six stranded Odia workers, he wrote, “In view of the serious nature of plight of the workers, it is requested that urgent action may please be initiated for disbursal of remuneration of emigrant workers as per their due entitlement and their urgent rescue and safe repatriation of 6 emigrant workers from Thailand back to their native place in Odisha.”

BJD president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, has expressed deep concern over the plight of the labourers and sought the intervention of the MEA and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their safe return.

“Deeply concerned to know that six people from #Odisha are being ill-treated by their employer in Thailand and are in deep distress. Urge Indian Government, Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and @CMO_Odisha to intervene in the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Thailand for their early rescue,” Patnaik wrote on X.

