Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance Sunday arrested a government engineer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

Pramod Kumar Ray, assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the Derabish irrigation sub-division under the Kendrapara irrigation division, was apprehended a day after disproportionate assets were found in his possession, the Vigilance officials said.

During raids, the Vigilance sleuths found a palatial four-storey building near Bhubaneswar, a double-storey building, two plots of land, Rs 4.48 lakh in cash, and four two-wheelers, they said.

Also, bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 39.21 lakh and household articles worth around Rs 13 lakh were found in his possession.

Ray was found in possession of disproportionate assets that were 129 per cent in excess of his known sources of income.

The Anti-Corruption Department registered a case against Ray and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act.