Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance has arrested Harekrushna Nayak, an assistant sub-inspector of Odisha motor vehicle department Saturday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.24 crore, officials said.

Action on a tip-off, the vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at six places including Nayak’s office on Friday, and found he owns three double-storey buildings at Cuttack worth Rs 61.4 lakh, Maluda in Puri district worth Rs 70 lakh and Berhampur worth Rs 37.99 lakh, the vigilance officials said.

Besides, five plots and Rs 4.46 lakh in cash, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 18.12 lakh, gold and other articles of Rs 9.5 lakh and four two wheelers among the movable and immovable assets that were unearthed, they said.

After a thorough search, and further enquiry, Nayak was found in possession of disproportionate assets of Rs 2.24 crore, which is 440 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The vigilance has registered a case against Nayak under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and forwarded him to the court of special judge vigilance, Cuttack.

IANS