Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Monday launched simultaneous house searches at different properties linked to an Executive Engineer over allegations of accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to Vigilance officials, the accused official, Sanjay Kumar Kispatta, was a former Assistant Executive Engineer, Project Administrator (P.A.), ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency), Koraput district.

Kispatta is presently working as the Executive Engineer in OCC (Odisha Construction Corporation) Ltd, a premier Government of Odisha undertaking. Odisha Vigilance teams led by six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), eight Inspectors, seven Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other supporting staffers are carrying out the searches at seven places related to Kispatta on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, the officials added.

The searches are being conducted at a rented accommodation of Kispatta at Tikra Sahi, Koraput, a four-storeyed commercial building situated at Koraput Town, an under-construction residential house and a landed plot in Koraput district, his parental house and an under-construction three-storeyed building at Lahunipada in Sundargarh district, residential quarter and chamber of Kispatta at Bhubaneswar and Balangir district, officials informed.

It is worth noting that Odisha Vigilance has recently arrested a state government official after he and his family members were allegedly found in possession of movable and immovable assets worth crores, beyond his known sources of income by 372 per cent.

As per reports, the Odisha Vigilance registered 202 cases in 2025 and arrested 212 corrupt government officials and private individuals in connection with various graft-related offences. Of the 202 cases registered during the year, 49 were disproportionate assets (DA) cases involving 89 individuals. During the same period, 97 trap cases were registered against 114 government officials, including 14 Class-I officers.

The total value of disproportionate assets unearthed in the 49 DA cases stood at around Rs 120 crore. Of these, 21 DA cases involved Class-I officers, while 13 cases were against Class-II officers.

IANS