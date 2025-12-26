Jagatsinghpur: Private parts of a 13-year-old boy were allegedly severed after a dispute over fish in Ambiki village under Erasama police limits of Jagatsinghpur district Thursday.

The minor was admitted to the Erasama community health centre in a severe condition with critical injuries after his private parts were allegedly severed with a sharp weapon.

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

According to the complaint, a local resident identified as Nabi had set a fishing tackle to catch fish in a village pond. The boy allegedly took the fish from the tackle, which angered Nabi.

Police said Nabi allegedly intercepted the boy on his way, assaulted and attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing grievous injuries.

“The matter is under investigation. Necessary legal action will be taken,” a police officer said.

PNN