Jagatsinghpur: Private parts of a 13-year-old boy were allegedly severed after a dispute over fish in Ambiki village under Erasama police limits of Jagatsinghpur district Thursday.
The minor was admitted to the Erasama community health centre in a severe condition with critical injuries after his private parts were allegedly severed with a sharp weapon.
Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.
According to the complaint, a local resident identified as Nabi had set a fishing tackle to catch fish in a village pond. The boy allegedly took the fish from the tackle, which angered Nabi.
Police said Nabi allegedly intercepted the boy on his way, assaulted and attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing grievous injuries.
“The matter is under investigation. Necessary legal action will be taken,” a police officer said.
PNN