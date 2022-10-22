Bhubaneswar: Odisha Walks, a guided heritage walking tour to various heritage sites across the state, was inaugurated Saturday at Parsurameswar Temple in Bhubaneswar by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairperson Lenin Mohanty in the presence of Director Tourism & MD OTDC, Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav.

Renowned Odia Rapper Sameer Rishu Mohanty better known as Rapper Big Deal was the celebrity guest on the occasion.

More than 50 enthusiasts from different parts of the city joined the maiden heritage walk in which the participants were presented with interesting facets on the rich culture and heritage of Odisha, depicted in each of the monuments. Jitu Mishra and Rosalin Dash were the presenters for the inaugural heritage walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty said that these guided tours, curated along the identified heritage circuits of Bhubaneswar, will help reveal the city’s rich architectural treasures, its culture, traditions, rituals, and customs. Apart from well-known architectural marvels such as Mukteswar Temple, Lingaraj Temple, and Dhauli, the itinerary shall encompass lesser-known heritage monuments as well.

Jadhav opined that the initiative by OTDC will not only promote Odisha’s ancient architecture as part of heritage tourism but also educate and make the local populace aware & informed about Odisha’s rich cultural legacy.

The ‘’Odisha Walks will be organized from Friday to Sunday every week from 6:30am to 8:30am. A nominal registration charge of INR 50 has been kept for participation in the above heritage walks. The tickets for the tour can be booked on the website www.bookodisha.com or Book Odisha Mobile App, a single point booking engine for Odisha Tourism services and products which was recently launched during the 43rd Foundation Day of OTDC September 3.

PNN