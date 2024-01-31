Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Wednesday forecast light rain over many districts of Odisha during the next two days.

From 8:30am of Feb 1 to 8:30am of Feb 2: According to IMD, light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

From 8:30am of Feb 2 to 8:30am of Feb 3: As per the weather agency, light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

The weather agency forecast no change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the next four to five days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, fog/mist in the morning is expected. Later in the day, a mainly clear sky is likely to persist. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively.

