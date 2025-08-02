Deogarh: A 40-year-old man was detained for allegedly killing his wife by setting her on fire in Rengali village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district.

The woman died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack. The deceased was identified as Sabita Nayak, 34, wife of Bijay Nayak.

As per police sources, the couple had a love marriage in 2009. However, they frequently quarrelled, reportedly as they did not have any children. An argument between the couple turned violent Thursday evening. In a fit of rage, Bijay allegedly poured kerosene on Sabita and set her ablaze. She sustained critical burn injuries and was first taken to a hospital in Pallahara.

From there, she was taken to Keonjhar and finally shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she died during treatment. Following a written complaint by Sabita’s father, Dinu Mohanta of Tebhapala village under Pallahara police limits, Barkote police registered a case of murder and detained Bijay for interrogation.

A police team led by Barkote IIC Mamata Panigrahi, along with a forensic team, visited the crime scene and collected evidence, including a partially burned saree. The investigation is ongoing.

PNN