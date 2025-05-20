Baliguda: A woman was held hostage at a rented house and gangraped by three individuals for a week in an area under this police jurisdiction in Kandhamal district, police said Monday.

The incident took place May 11, and the accused include an auto-rickshaw driver and two of his friends. The driver lured the woman, promising to drop her off at home, but instead took her to a rented house where they held her hostage and raped in turns for a week, police added.

The matter came to light after the police arrested the driver Sunday but refused to reveal the names of the accused as their identifi cation parade is yet to be held. This was stated in a press conference by Baliguda SDPO Ramendra Prasad and IIC, along with the IO Sambit Kumar Swain Monday.

The SDPO said the woman had gone to the market to buy medicines around 11:30 a.m. May 11, Sunday. She was returning home when the driver, opposite Trivedi Park, assured her he would drop her off at home. However, he drove the vehicle towards a rented house instead of taking her home.

PNN