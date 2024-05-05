Patana: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his mother over a trivial issue at Bhalupahadi Sahi of Khireitangiri panchayat under Patana block in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Gouri Naik, 54, wife of Ishwar Chandra Naik, and the accused as her son Surendra Naik.

Surendra as usual returned home in an inebriated condition Friday night and asked his mother to serve him food. However, as his mother delayed serving food for him, Surendra got furious and thrashed her mercilessly with a wooden plank killing her on the spot.

Following the incident, the deceased’s husband Ishwar lodged a written complaint against his son at Turumunga police station.

Acting on the complaint, Turumunga police reached the spot and recovered the body from the house Saturday morning. Police registered a case and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital at Keonjhar for post-mortem. Police also detained Surendra for questioning.

The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem.

The exact reason behind the gruesome murder will be ascertained after the completion of investigation, said Champua SDPO Bijay Kumar Mallick.

