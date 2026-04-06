Berhampur: Odisha government-run Berhampur University Monday signed an MoU with National Library, Kolkata, for promotion of collaborative research in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed between Sachidanand Nayak, registrar of the university and Partha Sarathi Das of the National Library, officials said.

The objective of the MoU includes promotion of collaborative research in areas of mutual interest, focused academic engagement on unique special collections of the National Library, development of short-term academic and training programmes, they said.

Under the agreement, academic seminars, workshops and joint training will also be conducted.

The tenure of the MoU is fixed for five years, the officials said.