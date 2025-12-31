Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Anu Garg Wednesday evening took charge as first woman Chief Secretary of Odisha.

Garg took charge from outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who retired from service Wednesday. She was also the first woman development commissioner (DC) of the state, appointed in March 2023.

Congratulating Garg, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said her appointment is a historic milestone that reflects the government’s commitment to excellence and empowerment.

“I am sure that her vast experience and vision will drive Odisha to scale new heights of development,” CM Majhi wrote on X.

He also expressed gratitude and best wishes to Ahuja on his superannuation and said his tenure as chief secretary has been marked by exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the state’s administration.

“As one chapter of dedicated service concludes and a historic new one begins, I wish both Smt. Garg and Shri Ahuja the very best in their future endeavours,” the CM further wrote.

Congratulations to Smt. Anu Garg on assuming the office of Chief Secretary of Odisha. Her appointment as the first woman to lead the State’s civil services is a historic milestone that reflects our commitment to excellence and empowerment. I am sure that her vast experience and… pic.twitter.com/hxZHQcWTqh — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) December 31, 2025

Speaking to reporters after assuming office, Garg said it was a big opportunity for her.

“When someone joins the civil service, he/she has a dream to develop the allotted state. So, it is a big opportunity for me to realise the dream,” Garg said.

The government, with participation of the general public, has prepared the ‘Vision Document’ for 2036 when the state will celebrate the centenary of its formation, and 2047 when India will complete 100 years of Independence, she said, adding, “My first priority will be to work towards realising the vision and dream.”

Admitting that there are challenges to achieve the goals set in the Vision Document, the new Chief Secretary was confident that it can be achieved with the participation of all stakeholders.

Garg said she will also work for the empowerment of women and youths, development of tourism, ease of doing business and other works.

Garg, born on March 1, 1969 in Uttar Pradesh, is a 1991-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre. She is an alumna of Lady Sri Ram College, New Delhi and did her Masters from the University of Lucknow.

She started her career as a sub-collector of Jharsuguda in 1993 and served in different districts of Odisha, including Kalahandi, Bargarh, Sambalpur till 1998.

She was also posted as deputy resident commissioner of Odisha at New Delhi from December 21, 1998 to June 15, 2000.

During her central deputation, Garg served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from October 2012, to April 2015. She also served as joint secretary in the Textiles, and Health and Family Welfare ministries before returning to the Odisha cadre in 2017.

She has also served in several key departments, including Women and Child Development, Labour and ESI, Water Resources and Health and Family Welfare.

On his last working day, Ahuja held a meeting with secretaries of all state departments and shared his suggestions to take forward the pending works.

Speaking to reporters, Ahuja said he has received support from officers and people during his tenure.

The state has huge potential for the development of tourism, he said.

The outgoing Chief Secretary said the Subhadra scheme and several farmers’ welfare initiatives were rolled out and infrastructure developed in Odisha during his tenure.

Ahuja, along with his wife, who is also an IAS officer, met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening.

PTI