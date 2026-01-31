Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s rich artistic and cultural heritage received global recognition at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM–2026), where the state’s iconic Pattachitra art was showcased as a special cultural offering.

Organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the international conference was held from January 21 to 23 and witnessed participation from delegations representing over 70 countries.

As part of an international cultural exchange initiative, Pattachitra paintings from the state were presented to representatives of more than 40 countries as a symbol of India’s rich and ancient heritage.

The artworks beautifully depicted scenes from Lord Krishna’s divine Ras Leela as well as various revered forms of Lord Jagannath, reflecting the distinctive style, intricate detailing and mythological narratives that define the traditional Pattachitra art form.

Officials said the initiative was inspired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s visit to Odisha in December 2025, during which he was deeply impressed by the craftsmanship of artisans from Raghurajpur village in Puri district.

While returning after visits to the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark, the Kumar interacted with local artistes, moved by their exceptional skill and decided to showcase Pattachitra at a global democratic platform like IICDEM–2026.

Pattachitra, a classical scroll-painting tradition dating back to the 10th century, continues to thrive in Odisha.

Created using natural colours on cloth, the art form has earned international acclaim for its aesthetic finesse and cultural depth.

Its presentation at the International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM–2026) has further enhanced Odisha’s cultural pride on the world stage, officials from the CEO office said.

The conference was attended by senior officials from Odisha, including State CEO R S Gopalan, Additional CEO Sushant Kumar Mishra, Deputy CEOs Laxmiprasad Sahu and Anamika Singh and Financial Advisor Sanjay Kumar Lugun, among others.