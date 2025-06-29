Pottangi: In a historic show of unity, the Odisha government for the first time showcased its collective strength in the disputed region of Kotia, with the active participation of five Cabinet ministers and leaders across party lines during the Rath Yatra celebrations at Adim Srikhetra.

Amid the rhythmic beats of tribal drums, the echoing sounds of conch shells, and vibrant chants of ‘Hari Bol’, the sacred Rath Yatra was celebrated with traditional fervour at the Kotia panchayat headquarters, a day after the main Rath Yatra in Puri.

Thousands of devotees, including members of tribal communities from across Koraput and nearby areas, gathered to pull the beautifully decorated wooden chariot of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, reflecting both spiritual devotion and a strong assertion of territorial identity.

Established 22 years ago with the inspiration of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the Kotia Jagannath Temple has evolved into a powerful symbol of Odisha’s cultural sovereignty in the contested Kotia region.

This year’s Rath Yatra was especially significant as, for the first time, five Cabinet ministers and several political leaders from different parties participated and pulled the chariot alongside the villagers.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Mines and Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena, and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Gokulananda Mallick not only offered prayers but also actively joined the procession.

They sang devotional hymns, danced with tribal performers from Malkangiri, and participated in rituals conducted in indigenous languages like Kui and Gadaba.

The presence of Koraput MP Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka (Congress) and other Opposition leaders symbolised rare political unity, reinforcing a clear message: Kotia belongs to Odisha — culturally, spiritually, and constitutionally.

“This is not just a celebration; it’s a declaration of belonging,” said a tribal elder. “Lord Jagannath resides here too. This is our Adim Srikhetra, the original sacred land.”

Women in vibrant traditional attire sang folk bhajans, while elderly tribal priests led rituals, emphasising the deep-rooted bond between Lord Jagannath and the forest-dwelling communities who worship Him as Daru Devata (the wooden deity).

On the development front, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced that monthly reviews of all government departments will now be held in Kotia under the chairmanship of District Magistrate V Keerthi Vasan, ensuring faster implementation of welfare schemes.

He also declared plans for a new guest house and infrastructure development, as part of Odisha’s long-term strategy for the region.

Senior officials, including the Koraput Collector, district administrators, and security personnel, were present to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which has now grown into a celebration of devotion, dignity, and Odisha’s enduring presence in the region.

As the chariot rolled down the hilly terrain of Kotia, it carried not just the deities, but a powerful message of Asmita (identity), Astitva (existence), and Odisha’s unwavering connection with Kotia.

Eight MLAs and two MPs, including Balabhadra Majhi, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Congress Legislature Party Leader Ramchandra Kadam, former MP Jayaram Pangi, and former Koraput Collector Gadadhar Parida, also participated in the festival.

