Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has rolled out the guidelines regarding ‘Subhadra Yojana’ — a scheme aimed at empowering women in the state. This initiative, backed by a budget of ₹55,825 crore, is designed to provide financial assistance to over 1 crore women between the ages of 21 and 60.

A total of Rs 10,000 per annum will be paid in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get Rs. 50,000 in total in five years.

In order to ensure transparency in providing the assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) Bank Account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A SUBHADRA Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

To encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 shall be given to each of them.

Here are the eligibility criteria for Odisha’s ‘Subhadra Yojana’:

Age Requirement: Women must be between 21 and 60 years old as of July 1, 2024.

Residency: Applicants must be residents of Odisha.

Exclusions:

Women from economically well-off families.

Government employees and income tax payees.

Those already receiving financial aid of ₹1,500 or more per month from other government schemes.

Documentation required:

Aadhaar-linked bank account is required.

DBT-enabled bank account is necessary for receiving funds.

Aadhaar card linked to mobile number is mandatory.

How to apply

To avail the benefits under ‘Subhadra Yojana’, the women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. A call centre will also be set up for the scheme.

The official launch of the scheme is scheduled for September 17, 2024.

