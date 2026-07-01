Bhubaneswar: With monsoon rains lashing Odisha and the threat of urban flooding and waterlogging looming over several cities and towns, the state government has placed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on high alert.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has directed all ULBs to remain fully prepared and ensure a swift response to any rain-related emergency.

Addressing the media, Mahapatra said, “Protection of citizens and uninterrupted delivery of civic services during the monsoon season is our top priority. All Urban Local Bodies must remain fully prepared and respond swiftly to any emergency situation.”

Following the Minister’s directions, the Housing and Urban Development Department has issued an advisory to all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Notified Area Councils, directing them to take comprehensive preventive and precautionary measures to mitigate urban flooding and waterlogging, particularly in identified hotspots and low-lying areas vulnerable to inundation.

The Department has instructed all ULBs to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and keep their Rapid Action Teams (RATs) fully deployed for immediate response.

Municipal officers, engineers and sanitation personnel have been asked to conduct intensive field inspections and promptly address issues such as waterlogging, blocked drains, overflowing sewers, fallen trees and other civic emergencies.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, ULBs have also been directed to ensure that pumps, dewatering equipment, machinery and other emergency response systems remain fully operational.

Special emphasis has been placed on continuous surveillance of vulnerable locations and close coordination with district administrations, disaster management authorities and other line departments for timely and effective action.

To facilitate seamless communication with citizens during the monsoon, the State’s urban grievance redressal helpline, Sahar Sathi (1929), has been fully activated. Residents can report incidents of waterlogging, drainage problems and other civic emergencies through the helpline for immediate action by the concerned Urban Local Bodies.

UNI