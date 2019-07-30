Veteran Odissi exponent and researcher Manoj Behera is committed to popularise the classical dance form through Nrutyashree, a dance institution set up by him in 1995. An ardent follower of Guru Debaprasad Das, Behera has received several accolades like Senior Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. In a freewheeling chat with Chaitali Shome of Orissa Post, he talks about the prevailing trends in Odissi. Excerpts:

Is it unconventional for men to take up Odissi?

In Balasore, I have never seen any male performing Odissi. That is why I was astonished to see men performing the classical dance at first. Late Guru Debaprasad Das inspired me to learn Odissi. Hence, in 1984, I came and stayed with Guruji and learnt Odissi from him. I was the first student from Odisha to achieve a doctorate in Odissi.

Do you follow a specific style?

I have never performed for others’ pleasure. Guruji taught me to research every dance form so as to perform to its truest self. I am proud to represent Debaprasad Das’ gharana today.

Do you approve of the current dressing sense of Odissi artistes?

The ‘Drushya Sausthaba’ in Odissi has been destroyed by modern performers. This is very sad indeed. While performing Odissi, one must wear alka, an ornament which keep the hair intact. Modern dancers have deviated from this tradition. One can’t wear sinthi, which belongs to Kathak, while performing Odissi. The original kuncha should be worn at the centre. However, many dancers are wearing Kuncha differently which is wrong. Guruji always presented ‘shikhar hasta bhumi pranam’ which is waning out these days.

Tell us about your research in Odissi.

I have written five books and published Mudra Binijoga, Gyan Sarita, Nrutya Sanhita and Nrutya Dhara. Odissi Nrutyare Abhinaya has also been released. My research works include the ten walking styles or ‘gatis’ in Odissi like Bhujogi (snake), Manduki (frog), Hansi (swan), Turangini (horse), Mayuri (peacock), Beera Gati (warrior), Manabi (human), Gaja Leela (elephant), Singhi (lioness) and Mrugi (deer). Odissi has become more ornamental now. If one goes by my research, I can guarantee that performing on stage will be flawless.

Does Odissi music lack depth nowadays?

The singing style lacks in soul and depth. If Odissi music is not sung properly, how can it add soul to the dance? This is why ‘Champu’ or ‘Chhanda’ should be sung with wholeheartedness and each dancer must feel the lyrics to perform in front of Lord Jagannath. Odissi is becoming more commercial rather than devotional nowadays. Youngsters are lacking the habit and practice of staying in Gurukul and learning dance to the fullest.