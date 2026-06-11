Bhubaneswar: A three-day Odissi dance workshop under the guidance of renowned classical dancer Madhavi Mudgal commenced at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre (ORC) Wednesday.

The workshop is being organised with support from the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, and will continue till June 12.

Mudgal will be providing specialised training in abhinaya (expressional dance) based on the ‘Kha Champu’ composition choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.

More than 50 dancers are participating in the workshop.

Learning Odissi compositions created by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra under the direct mentorship of Madhavi Mudgal is a rare and enriching experience, participants expressed.

The workshop aims to deepen dancers’ understanding of the nuances of Odissi performance and expression.