Kanpur: The UP Police arrested Wednesday suspended Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari who had allegedly helped gangster Vikas Dubey. It has been alleged that Vinay Tiwari had passed on the information that the police were about to raid the notorious criminal’s house. Sub-Inspector KK Sharma has also been arrested for his close proximity to Vikas Dubey..

The two police personnel were arrested after their call detail records confirmed that the two had called up Dubey. They informed him of the impending police raid on his house early Friday.

When the police team reached Dubey’s house in Bikru village, the gangster and his accomplices opened fire. Eight police personnel were killed on the spot.

Tiwari and Sharma were suspended on Sunday and have now been arrested, said SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabha.

In separate developments during the day police killed an aide of gangster Dubey. Police arrested six others in separate encounters as they tried to track down those involved in last week’s ambush near Bikru village.

UP’s Special TaskForce (STF) detained Dubey’s brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, Wednesday. Monday, the relative’s son was detained.

Two policemen, an inspector and a constable, were also injured Wednesday morning in a firefight in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. One accomplice of Vikas Dubey died in the encounter.

“Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village of Hamirpur district,” Additional DGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

An unlicensed semi-automatic .32 bore pistol was seized from the deceased.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and he died during treatment at a hospital,” Hamirpur SP Shlok Kumar said. Police sources said Amar travelled with Dubey wherever he went, ensuring his security.

Amar is the third member of the Vikas Dubey gang to be killed in an encounter with police. So far, Dubey’s 10 alleged accomplices have been arrested, including the six in the two separate encounters Tuesday night.