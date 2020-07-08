New Delhi: Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was sighted Tuesday at a hotel in Faridabad. Vikas Dubey is behind the cold-blooded massacre of eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel. All of them were killed early Friday when they went to arrest the gangster at his residence in Bikru village in Uttar Pradesh. Since then Dubey has been on the run. Twenty five teams of UP police are on the lookout for him. They are continuously raiding hotels and other places that Dubey may use to hide from the law. The bounty on Dubey’s head has been increased to Rs 5,00,000 from Rs 2,50,000, police informed.

Three arrested

Dubey was sighted at a hotel in Faridabad and this has been confirmed by the manager of the hotel. Raids were conducted at the Faridabad hotel and three men were arrested during an encounter. The hotel manager said that a man resembling the wanted gangster had left the hotel before the cops reached. Police later confirmed the man was Vikas Dubey by examining the CCTV footage.

Among the three arrested Tuesday, Ankur and his father Shravan helped Dubey in hiding. The third one Prabhat is from the Bikru village at stayed at Dubey’s residence only. The police recovered 44 live cartridges and four pistols from the three. Two of the pistols were looted from the UP police who had been killed during the encounter.

Dubey aide nabbed

Meanwhile in a separate development police have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. The man identified as Zeeshan was nabbed after an encounter with the police in Bulandshahr district of UP. He was wanted in a cow slaughter case. Police later confirmed that Zeeshan is a close associate of Dubey.

Late Tuesday night, information was received that Zeeshan will be travelling from Syana to Jalalpur. Following the tip-off, police started checking vehicles on Jalalpur road. During the checking, a man coming on a motorcycle was asked to stop. However, instead of stopping he opened fire at the police who retaliated. In the process Zeeshan was injured and arrested, police said. He was taken to Community Health Centre, Syana around 2.30am, the police added.

Close associate of Dubey killed

In another development a close aide of the UP gangster – Amar Dubey – was shot dead early Wednesday morning in an encounter. The incident took place at Hamirpur district, about 200 km from Lucknow.