Bhubaneswar: State government officials and operators of 108 and 102 ambulance services, Wednesday, organised a cycle rally and undertook a plantation drive to create awareness on the loss of green cover during Cyclone Fani.

Managing Director of National Rural Health Mission, Odisha, Shalini Pandit and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Headquarters), Bhubaneswar, Padmini Sahoo, led the campaign to encourage the youth to plant trees. Earlier in the morning, a five-km-long awareness rally was organised in the city encouraging the Gen X to go for massive plantation in their close vicinity.

Besides the government officials, employees of the 108 ambulance service operated under the Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd also took part in the mega event. The participants pledged to make their environment beautiful and greener.

More than 100 of its employees took part in the plantation drive. The awareness cycle rally that started at Rupali Square culminated at Unit-4 Government Hospital. It was flagged off by Sahoo.

A plantation drive was also organised on the premises of the Unit-4 hospital.

Sabyasachi Biswal, state head of the 108 ambulance service operations, said, “After cyclone Fani many trees were uprooted and their loss has impacted heavily on Odisha’s climate. We have organised this campaign to help in restoration of green cover. I am happy to see the enthusiasm exhibited by our employees for its success. We will continue with our commitment to work for a better environment.”