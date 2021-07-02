Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced Thursday the dates of physical matriculation examinations for dissatisfied students. The offline examinations will be held July 30 to August 5.

Filling up of forms will start July 5 and will end July 14. The exams will be conducted from 10am to 12 noon. Assessment results of the matric exams were declared June 25.

The physical exams will be conducted for students unhappy with the assessment done by the BSE after offline Class X exams were cancelled due to the Covid19 situation in Odisha.

Students appearing in the exams will not have to pay any registration fees. They can fill up forms by visiting www.bseodisha.ac.in website from July 5 to July 14.

Earlier, a day after Class X students and their parents staged protests alleging discrepancies in evaluation of High School Certificate (HSC) examination marks, the BSE had said offline exams will be held in July.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra defended the assessment marking system.

“The assessment was done on the basis of analysis for four years. Following this, the marking was done in a graded manner. The Class IX and pre-board marks were considered for preparation of the merit list,” Hazra said.

