Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has ordered a private hospital here to carry out surgery on an injured youth of the City who had been denied treatment for 12 days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The victim, Ranjit Nayak, 21, of Chandrasekharpur, was allegedly stabbed at his residence by his neighbours after a violent conflict over theft of a mobile phone September 8.

The attack caused deep injuries in the lower part of his belly and he was bleeding profusely. Ranjit’s parents went to Chandrasekharpur police station to lodge an FIR. However, the police suggested them to hospitalise the youth stating his condition serious and refused to file the FIR. But much to Ranjit’s ordeal, the hospitals here- both private and public- denied him the treatment citing COVID regulations or paucity of medical infrastructure.

Ranjit was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. In the meantime, Ranjit’s blood tests were conducted which eventually indicated him to be COVID positive. The hospital authorities allegedly denied surgery owing to ‘not having operation theatre for COVID patients.

Ranjit’s brother filed a petition in OHRC mentioning that his brother was taken from one hospital to another for treatment despite suffering from severe pain. The OHRC then stated that the patient cannot be denied surgery on the plea of COVID.

The commission also asked the Health and Family Welfare department Secretary to probe the alleged medical negligence and submit a report during its next hearing, October 15, 2020.