Bhubaneswar: An oil tanker developed a leak in Bhubaneswar’s Palasuni area Wednesday, spilling oil across the road and disrupting traffic.

According to reports, the tanker was heading from Bhubaneswar toward Cuttack when the incident occurred. The exact reason behind the rupture of the tanker’s oil chamber was not immediately known.

The oil spill led to a traffic standstill and caused heavy congestion in the area. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the stretch between Palasuni Square and Rasulgarh Square.

Police reached the spot and spread sand on the road to prevent fire-related mishaps.

PNN