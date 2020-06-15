Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities Monday extended the date of online application form submission for special OJEE exam for admission to B.Tech programme.

According to the notification, students can now apply for appearing in the OJEE-2020 examination till June 30.

The decision has been made by the authorities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the entire globe.

On the other hand, the revised last date for online fee payment is July 5.

The detailed schedule regarding dates of examination and dates for downloading of admit cards will be notified soon.

PNN