Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 will be held between June 17 and 24 this year, OJEE chairman said Thursday.

While filling-up of online application forms through OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) began April 14, the application submission process will continue till May 15.

Students interested in taking admission into B Pharm/MBA/MCA/MTech(Part-Time)/ M Arch/M Plan/M Pharm/Integrated MBA/ literary entry to BTech/BPharm courses can apply online. For this they have to visit www.ojee.nic.in.

They can download admit cards from the website in the first week of June.

Notably, the test will be conducted on computer-based test (CBT) mode.

It is to be noted here that candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission in colleges funded by Odisha government, but they are eligible for admission into private colleges.

