Korukunda: Large-scale irregularities are allegedly scuttling the objectives of social security scheme in Korukunda block of Malkangiri district. Pensions of dead beneficiaries worth lakhs are being misappropriated while many ineligible people have been enrolled as beneficiaries of pension scheme. Such facts have come to the fore during the public hearing and social audit on the scheme recently in the presence of Sub-Collector Akshay Khemundu, Vigilance official Sushant Biswal, BDO Anshuman Mohapatra and block social auditor Rakesh Das. The public hearing was held on old age and widow pension implementation in 12 panchayats under the block.

Surprisingly, funds of the social security scheme worth lakhs of rupees have been misappropriated by showing dead beneficiaries alive in official records. It was learnt that 42 people, who died long ago, are still being paid pension. Four beneficiaries have died in Kamwad panchayat, but their old age pension is being embezzled for months. In Puruna Chimitapalli panchayat, old age pension amounts of five dead beneficiaries were misappropriated.

People were shocked to know that pension of one in Chitapari panchayat and seven dead beneficiaries in Korukunda panchayat were being embezzled. Same is the case with three dead beneficiaries in Tumsapalli panchayat; five in Dudameta, two each in Somnathpur and Tarlota; three each in Mariward and Nakamamudi panchayats. Locals have demanded disciplinary action against the officials who have misappropriated the money. On the other hand, scores of poor people eligible for pension have been deprived of their entitlements in the remote pockets.