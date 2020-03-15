Melbourne: Test cricket saw its first-ever match played between Australia and England here on this day in 1877.

The match played between an English team led by James Lillywhite against the Australians was later given the accolade of being cricket’s first official Test.

English teams had been touring Australia before the 1877 series, but the team led by Lillywhite was the first to visit these shores as a business venture rather than on an invitation.

England had lost by 45 runs in the inaugural Test.

IANS