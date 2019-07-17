Women of the Bonda tribe in southern Koraput consider Gadabas as their brothers and sisters due to an event that transpired on the banks of Machkund River

BHUBANESWAR: Once upon a time a Gadaba girl was bathing in the river. In the meantime, her younger brother was passing nearby. When he noticed his sister taking bath he threw an arrow to inform about his presence. The girl could not understand why the arrow was thrown at her. She did not care for it and continued to bath.

The brother felt insulted as his sister did not respond to his arrow. Shouting loudly he proceeded further. Looking at her brother approaching towards her the girl in her nude state jumped into the river out of shame. But to save his sister, the boy caught the hair portion of the girl as a result of which the hair portion remained in his hand and the body flown into the river.

On the other side of the river, the girl propagated her progeny who was named as Bonda. Even today the Bonda women remain skin headed and consider Gadabas as their younger brothers and sisters.

Orissa Post interacted with historian and traveller Jitu Mishra, who said, “The River where the event happened according to local belief is today’s Machkund, a tributary of Godavari. The river separates Odisha from Andhra Pradesh in the highland plateau of South Koraput. One of the most scenic, the river today is tamed for hydroelectric projects, but what makes an out of world experience is its Duduma Falls, one of the deepest and ferocious landscapes in the whole of Peninsular India.”

The Jalaput Reservoir on Machkund River is surrounded by hills and picturesque valleys, Jalaput wetland derives its name from Jala or Jal meaning water and Put means residence in Desia language. The bridge on the reservoir forms the border between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Gadabas have no written records of their history. However, according to their local mythology, their ancestors had migrated from the banks of river Godavari in the remote past. They first settled in Nandpur, the former capital of Jeypur Rajas.

A major attraction of Gadaba people is their two pieces saree made out of the fibre of Kerenga Tree. Though now hardly anyone wears Kerenga, whenever there is a festive occasion, the first preference of girls is Kerenga. Earlier there used to be cottage looms in every Gadaba village, where the women would be seen engaged in weaving Kerengas.

Nowadays, the traditional knowledge of weaving is almost lost. A fascinating aspect of Gadabas is their house plans and colour pallets used in the interiors. Their houses are triangular in shape in the roof. However, the ground is rectangular in plan. The rooms are not provided with windows. For ventilation, there is a gap placed between the roof and the sidewall. On the left or right side, the house is provided for the kitchen and the shrine of their household deity.

BOX:

Travel Tips

Duduma Falls and Lamtaput are located in the southern part of Koraput Distance on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Surrounded hills and forest, the area is a traveller’s paradise. The nearest towns are Jeypur (60 km) and Similguda (80 km). Both have decent staying options. It is designed in traditional architecture. The nearest airport is Visakhapatnam (180 km).