Hyderabad: One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a blast at a factory in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana Saturday.

The condition of the injured person, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, is stable, police said.

According to preliminary information, the explosion took place at the factory involved in the production of explosive materials and is suspected to be linked to magnesium.

Quoting company officials, they said four people were present at the spot when the incident occurred.

A police officer explained that immediate access to the blast site was not possible due to the highly explosive nature of the magnesium material there.

The official assured that action would be taken for any negligence after an in-depth investigation.

PTI