Khajuripada: One person was killed and two others were critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on near Muskil Rasta Chhak under Khajuripada police station limits in Kandhamal district Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kamadev Behera of Bandhasahi village in Khajuripada. The injured are Charan Behera, a junior engineer working with the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division at Khajuripada block, and Fagua Behera of Bandhasahi.

According to reports, Charan was returning to the Khajuripada block office on his motorcycle after completing official work at the Phulbani division office.

While passing through Muskil Rasta Chhak near Samabepadaghat, his motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction. The second bike was carrying Fagua Behera and Kamadev Behera. All three riders sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Fire services personnel rescued them from the spot and rushed them to Khajuripada hospital. As their condition was critical, they were later referred to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani after preliminary treatment.

Doctors there declared Kamadev Behera dead. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.